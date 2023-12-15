iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

