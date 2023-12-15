iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $99.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

