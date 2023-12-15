iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 88056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.