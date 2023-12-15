iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 88056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

