Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.10

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.10 and last traded at $118.92, with a volume of 887857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock worth $12,326,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

