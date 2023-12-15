Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells 228 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $18,374.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,357.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STX stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

