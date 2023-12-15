Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Purchases $16,008.00 in Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson acquired 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $16,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,519.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Bogota Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

