Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.