Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $86.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IR opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $75.57.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

