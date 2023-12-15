Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned about 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 8,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,072. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.