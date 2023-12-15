Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 45 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.94. 1,816,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average is $257.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

