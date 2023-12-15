Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned about 0.19% of Horizon Bancorp worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $622.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

