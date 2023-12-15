Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.20. 168,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,557. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $309.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

