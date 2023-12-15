Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 49,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

