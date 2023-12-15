Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.40. 2,429,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

