Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.19% of Horizon Bancorp worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 103,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

