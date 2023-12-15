Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $1.10 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 219,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,016,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 616,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322,699. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $112.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

