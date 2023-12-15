Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.27. The company had a trading volume of 324,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

