Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $275.96. The stock had a trading volume of 325,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

