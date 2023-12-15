ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMGN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,806 shares of company stock worth $11,036,079. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

