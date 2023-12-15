HS Management Partners LLC Sells 91,550 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,550 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 4.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $86,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

