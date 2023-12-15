Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,150 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 1.7% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Covea Finance owned about 0.16% of Howmet Aerospace worth $29,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.