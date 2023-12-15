Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 137,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 211.5% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.