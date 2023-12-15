Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

