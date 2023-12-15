Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

HEFT stock opened at GBX 171.36 ($2.15) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,005.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 140.72 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.18).

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

