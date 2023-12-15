HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.27.

Get HEICO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Performance

Insider Activity at HEICO

HEICO stock opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO has a 12-month low of $147.69 and a 12-month high of $186.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.