Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %

LW stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.