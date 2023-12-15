Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.4 %

GO stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.09. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $59,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

