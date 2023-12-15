Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 202 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

