Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.38. 663,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

