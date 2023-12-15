Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.