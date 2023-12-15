Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Up 3.2 %

AJX stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 12.1% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 87,413 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 56.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.