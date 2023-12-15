Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $401.12 million, a PE ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 70.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

