General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

General Mills Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

