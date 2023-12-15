Garda Property Group (GDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on January 17th

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Garda Property Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92.
About Garda Property Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Garda Property Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.