Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,732 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average of $245.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

