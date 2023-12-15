Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SO opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

