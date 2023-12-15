Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

