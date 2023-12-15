Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

