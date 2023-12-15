Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Acquires $16,250.00 in Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Wagner bought 25,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,787,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,161. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
