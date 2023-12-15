Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FMX has been the topic of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

FMX opened at $130.69 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $71,994,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 631,270 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $47,692,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

