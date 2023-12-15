Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $150.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $136.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.65.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

