Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 167.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

