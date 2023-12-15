Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $12.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.78 and its 200 day moving average is $456.49. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

