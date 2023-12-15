Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.75.

EA opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

