Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.59.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.