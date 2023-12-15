Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6 %

EIX opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

