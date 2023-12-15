Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) COO Sells $17,323.52 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $17,323.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60.

On Monday, September 18th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $25,143.52.

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 36.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

