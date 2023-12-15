Dunedin Income Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Stock Performance

Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 280.05 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.22. Dunedin Income Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.52 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £412.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Dunedin Income Growth Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

