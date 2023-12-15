Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,466,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 972,641 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $12.88.

DRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

