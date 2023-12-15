Doliver Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,412,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,145,063. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

